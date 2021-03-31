How to Register for the MasterChef Telugu 2021? – AuditionDate

MasterChef Telugu 2021 Registration & Audition: MasterChef Telugu is coming with another truck loaded with entertainment and new challenging recipes to entertain the Telugu audience. Masterchef is winning hearts all over the world for 30 years now and it ain’t stopping soon, son.
The show will premiere on Gemini TV and the promo video of the show is out.
So, if you think you have the right skills to be on that show, you should not miss this golden opportunity. You can register to participate in this season of MasterChef Telugu. If you don’t know how you need not worry because we have got your back.
Check out the article below to know about how to register in MasterChef Telugu. Also, know about other details like the expected premiere date of this season.
MasterChef Telugu 2021 Registration & Auditions
MasterChef has been airing in India since 2010 and it has released many seasons ever since. In 2013, it came up with the platform for kids and their talent for cooking which did not repeat again due to low interest of the audience.
If you want to register yourself on the show, you have to follow the steps given below. The step-by-step process is mention for your ease.
- Step 1- you have to visit the official website of MasterChef. Also, you can also visit Gemini TV’s official website and find the registration form on the homepage of the website.
- Step 2- Click on the link of the registration form and download the form.
- Step 3- now, click again on the link of the form and the form will pop-up. Fill the form with concentration. You will have to fill in some personal details like your phone number, address, ID proof, Adhar Card information and many more.
- Step 4- fill in the required details about your recipe and upload an image of your recipe.
- Step 5- check the terms and conditions column and go through the filled information again. Lastly, click on the submit option.
Then, if you get selected, you will get a call from the official representatives. So, just cross your fingers and wait for your luck.
That was it about the MasterChef Telugu 2021 registration process. To know more information about other tv shows you can go through our website.