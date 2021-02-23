How to see NYKS Volunteer Result 2021

NYKS Volunteer Result 2021 @ nyks.nic.in | 13206 Volunteer Posts Merit List, Selected List: – Volunteer examination of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan 25 February to 08 March 2021 Was conducted at several facilities. A lot of candidates appeared within the NYKS Volunteer Examination. And now they are searching for NYKS Volunteer Result 2021. The result is on its official web site nyks.nic.in 15 March 2021 will be launched.

NYKS Volunteer Result 2021 | 13206 Volunteer Posts Merit List, Selected List Organization identity Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan post name Volunteer Number of posts 13206 vacancy Interview date 25 February to 08 March 2021 Result release date 15 March 2021 joining date 1st April 2021 category result place Across india official site nyks.nic.in

How to test NYKS volunteer result 2021?

First of all visit its official web site nyks.nic.in

Here you have to click on the part of “Results”.

And right here you have to click on the hyperlink of NYKS volunteer result

And then you have to fill your roll number

Then you have to click on the submit button

And your results will be the gateway available to you

Take a print out of it and it will work in your future.

NYKS Volunteer Results 2021 – FAQs

What is the launch date of NYKS Volunteer Result 2019?

NYKS Volunteer Result 2021 can be launched on 15 March 2021.

When will the NYKS volunteer interview be done?

NYKS volunteer interviews can be done from 2021 25 February 2021 to 8 March 2021.

Can I get NYKS Volunteer Selected List 2021 from this web page?

Yes, candidates can get NYKS Volunteer Selected List 2021 from our web page prashnpatr.com.

What is the official web site for obtaining NYKS volunteer results 2021?

The official website to get NYKS volunteer results is 2021 nyks.nic.in.

What is a selected NYKS volunteer?

Selected candidates of NYKS Volunteer can participate on 1 April 2021.