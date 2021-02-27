How to see OSSSC Junior Clerk Result 2021 (continued)

OSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2021 Released @ osssc.gov.in | Junior Clerk Cut Off Marks, Merit List: – Odisha Sub-Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has started Junior Clerk, Junior Assistant Examination. Second time december 2014 Was conducted at several facilities. Many candidates appeared in the OSSSC Junior Clerk Examination. And now they are looking for OSSSC Junior Clerk, Junior Assistant Exam Result 2021. Candidates who use for OSSSC Junior Clerk Recruitment 2020. They are aware that OSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2021 has arrived. The result is on its official web site osssc.gov.in Twenty six February 2021 Has been launched. The candidate who had given the exam efficiently can check his result on the official web site.

Odisha SSSC Junior Clerk, Junior Assistant Result 2021 | Cut off marks, merit list Organization Name Odisha Sub-Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) post name Junior clerk, junior assistant Not posted 1746 vacancies test date Second time december 2014 Ja result status Available now category result Practical skill test date 3rd March 2021 Selection Process Written test, practical skill test, personal interview official website osssc.gov.in

How to test OSSSC Junior Clerk Result 2021?

First of all visit its official web site at osssc.gov.in

Here you have to click on the part of “Results”.

And here you will find OSSSC Junior Clerk, Junior Assistant Result 2021 , Have to click on hyperlink

Have to click on hyperlink And then you have to fill your roll quantity

Then you have to click on the submit button

And your results will be available in your entrance

Take a print out of it and it will work in your future.

To download OSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2021 Click here (Available now)

OSSSC Junior Clerk, Junior Assistant Result 2021 – FAQ

Has OSSSC Junior Assistant Results 2020 launched?

Yes, OSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2020 was launched.

What is the discharge date of OSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2020?

OSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2021 was launched on 25 February 2021.

Where can I test OSSSC Junior Clerk Result 2021?

Candidates can test the OSSSC Junior Clerk Result 2021 from this text prashnpatr.com. Also, test the result from the official web site @ osssc.gov.in.

When was the OSSSC Junior Clerk, Junior Assistant exam conducted?

The OSSSC Junior Clerk, Junior Assistant Examination took place on December 20, 2019.