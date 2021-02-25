How to see West Bengal Judicial Service Result 2021 (out)

West Bengal Judicial Service Men's Result 2021 released @ pscwbonline.gov.in | Cut off marks, merit list: – West Bengal Public Service Commission Judicial Service Examination Tenth December to 19th December 2020 A lot of candidates appeared in the examination of the West Bengal Judicial Service. And now they are looking for West Bengal Judicial Service Result 2021. The candidates appearing for the WBPSC Judicial Services Examination (Civil Judge (Junior) Division) used for recruitment 2020. They are aware that the West Bengal Judicial Service Men's Result 2021 has arrived. The result is on its official website www.pscwbonline.gov.in 24 February 2021 Has been launched.

Candidates can check their results with the help of their roll quantity and title. Below we have given the complete data related to the West Bengal Judicial Service Result 2021.

West Bengal Judicial Service Result 2021 | Cut off marks, merit list Organization title West Bengal Public Service Commission post name Judicial Service Examination (Civil Judge (Junior Division)) Not posted Different Exam date Tenth December to nineteenth December 2020 (other than twelfth and thirteenth December 2020) Result status Available now category result Selection Process Preliminary Examination, Final Examination, Personality Test Job Location West Bengal official site www.pscwbonline.gov.in

The West Bengal Public Service Commission had issued a notification for the recruitment of judicial service. Those candidates who use for WBPSC Judicial Service Examination (Civil Judge (Junior Division)) know that West Bengal Judicial Service Mains Result 2021 is on their official website 24 February 2021 Has been announced. Lakhs of West Bengal Judicial Service Recruitment candidates had appeared within the examination.

How to check West Bengal Judicial Service Result 2021?

First of all visit its official web site www.pscwbonline.gov.in

Here you have to click on the part of “Results”.

And here you can see the results of West Bengal Judicial Service , Have to click on hyperlink

Have to click on hyperlink And then you got your roll to fill the volume

Then you have to click on the button of Submit

And your results will be available in your entrance

Take a print out of it and it will work in your future.

Here you are additionally given a hyperlink to the West Bengal Judicial Service Mains Result 2021, through the hyperlink you will be able to see your result immediately.

To check West Bengal Judicial Service Result 2021 Click here (Available now)

