ENTERTAINMENT

How to Spot Early if Your Child is Left Handed – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
How to Spot Early if Your Child is Left Handed – Film Daily

Enough research has been conducted on the issue of left-handedness that we now understand 10% of the human population is left-handed, while the majority 90% is right-handed. Studies have also shown how everybody’s dominant hand is linked to how their brain functions. This means that it is not a conscious decision we make from childhood on whether we want to be left-handed or right-handed.

While the dominant hand is a mostly unconscious choice, some factors influence the choice. For example, parents, fetal development, brain damage, and genetics. Other people who switch from right to left, or left to right much later in life might have done that as a necessary adjustment due to a defect or injury.

Kids start showing their dominant hand from anywhere between 18-20 months of age, while some alternate between left and right until they are up to 4 years old. However, if you pay keen attention to your child, you might notice some signs that would give you an inclination as to whether your child will be a righty or a lefty.

  • Watch the hand your child grips their spoon with while they eat
  • Watch what foot they kick the ball with while they play. Right handed kids will kick with their left foot, and lefties would prefer the left foot.
  • Watch their hands as they write or draw. Which hand do they prefer to hold their pencils and crayons with?

Teaching Your Leftie to Write

Handwriting is most times the number one concern of parents or teachers when they find out that their child is left-handed. While there are some differences to how lefties and righties write, there is not so much of a difference that you have to create a whole new teaching pattern. All you need to do is guide the child well enough that they learn how to write with their left hand as comfortably as a right-handed person would.

Observe and correct these things in your left-handed child:

Guide your left-handed child so that they write with their wrist positioned straight, with their hand held below the writing line.

Your child should use their thumb and index finger to hold their pen or pencil at around 1.5 inches from the point, leaving their middle finger behind the pen.

One of the things you should watch out for is how your child forms their letters. Just like any other right-handed child, your leftie will need proper practice to print their letters correctly. Note that left-handed children will form their letters in ways different than right-handed kids. For example, thye way a left-handed child would form the letter “e” is different from how a right-handed child would form the same letter.

Remember that writing is only fun to your kids when they can practice with engaging and colorful kindergarten writing worksheets pdf.

Teach your kids to place their writing paper to the right side of the child’s body. Educationists have also suggested that the paper be tilted so the writer’s hand is closer to the right corner of a page. Proper page positioning will also ensure that left-handed people hold their arms in the right way as they write.

If you can’t tell yet which hand is your child’s dominant hand, don’t force them to use any one. Similarly, if you have found that your child is left-handed, do not attempt to “correct” them by forcing them to use their right hand. This might affect your child’s natural development.

Many people used to believe that left-handedness was something to be corrected, due to some myths and half-truths. However, now that proper research has been conducted in that field, it is obvious that there is nothing wrong with being left-handed. It is simply a matter of how the brain works, and is completely natural.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
702
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
700
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
695
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
694
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
682
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
676
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
652
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
578
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
552
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
552
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top