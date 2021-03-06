How to stream or watch NBA All-Star Game 2021? A Small TV / Web Guide | sport

The NBA All-Star Game 2021 will kick off at 8pm Eastern Time on Sunday, March 7 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

The NBA All-Star Game has been a midseason tradition for the league for the past 70 years. The 12 best players from each conference are selected to represent their cities at the festivities. These usually occur during 3 days.

But due to the unprecedented nature of the epidemic situation in the present-day United States, many changes have been made in this season. The All-Star Celebrity Game has been scrapped. The weekend location has been moved from Indianapolis to Atlanta.

A bare-bones, socially deformed crowd of more than a thousand people will not be allowed to attend. The dunk competition, skill challenge, and 3-point competition will all be held on the same day as the main event.

In fact, the NBA has decided to hold a dunk contest for the first time in the second half of the All-Star Game. There will be only 3 contestants for the event this time.

Where to watch / stream NBA All-Star Game 2021

The official broadcast partners of the game in the USA are TNT and TBS. TNT has hosted the All-Star Game every year since 2003.

Like last year, Marv Albert will be a play-to-play commentator. The color commentators will be Hall of Famers Reggie Miller and Chris Weber. Studio hosts will be Ernie Johnson, and studio analysts Shaquille O’Neill, Kenny Smith and Dwayne Wade.

International fans can stream the game live on NBA League Pass. If the viewer has a nearby membership then the game can also be viewed at nba.com/games.

The All-Star Game can also be streamed on SlingTV. The streaming service is offering a seven-day free trial. Meanwhile, services such as Hulu Live TV and KuboTV are also viable options.