How to Stream PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI Online And Watch on TV in India

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia will get underway from March 29 with the first One Day International scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The two teams are heading into the ODI series after playing against each other in a three-match Test series.

Australia scripted history by registering a 1-0 win in the Test series. Having said that, the team is expected to face a selection headache in the ODI series. A handful of limited-overs players including Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, and David Warner have been rested for the series. Adding to the misery, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith are unlikely to play the ODI series due to injury concerns.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will miss Shadab Khan in the first ODI as he is yet to regain…