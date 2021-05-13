How to upgrade your résumé with 3 tech programs this summer – Bham Now

Innovate Birmingham teaches its students valuable skills to fulfill the demand for tech talent here in Birmingham. Photo via Innovate Birmingham

Now more than ever, it’s important to stay up-to-date on the skills, certifications and more needed to excell in today’s digital economy. Luckily, Innovate Birmingham is teaming up with several of the biggest names in tech to offer incredible programs to The Magic City this summer—and we’ve got all the details.

Staying Ahead of the Pack with Innovate Birmingham

Innovate Birmingham helps Central Alabama residents pursue a career in tech through several free bootcamp programs. Photo via Nathan Watson for Bham Now

Since their founding, Innovate Birmingham has been the source for tech talent here in The Magic City. It all started back in 2016, when a group of community partners & employers noticed a fast-growing demand for tech talent in the Central Alabama area. Innovate Birmingham was founded to meet this demand and harness the potential of under- and unemployed residents.

“Innovate Birmingham is consistently engaging in partnerships with businesses and organizations to provide relevant training for the regional tech workforce. These programs align perfectly with our mission of providing equitable economic opportunity in central Alabama’s tech workforce, while also anticipating and filling employer demand for various skill sets in the economy.” Haley Hoppe, Director of Engagement at Innovate Birmingham

As part of their work in the community, Innovate Birmingham has partnered with several regionally- and internationally-reknowned tech companies to offer valuable skill-building camps this year.

1. Innovate Birmingham’s Fast Track Bootcamps

Students learning at an Innovate Birmingham bootcamp (Photo taken before COVID-19). Photo via Innovate Birmingham

Program Dates :

: Application Deadline: July 14, 2021

As I previously mentioned, Innovate Birmingham was designed to:

Meet the growing demand for tech talent in the Central Alabama region, and

Harness the potential of under- and unemployed residents of the area.

But how does Innovate Birmingham solve these problems? By offering two fast-track tech programs, free of charge, of course! Both of Innovate Birmingham’s “boot-camp” style programs (Coding and Data Analytics) have three goals:

To equip students with the technical skills they need to succeed. To foster professional and personal development. And, to connect students with potential employers.

Employers who hire directly from Innovate Birmingham only have good things to say.

“As a hiring manager, I can always trust that any candidate from Innovate Birmingham would be an excellent choice for my organization. The biggest challenge I’ve experienced when hiring from IB is choosing between so many great candidates.” Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of LunarLabs

Click here to learn more about & apply to one of Innovate Birmingham’s programs.

2. gener8tor Upskilling Alabama

A student learning how to code. Photo via Innovate Birmingham

Program Dates : June 7 — July 9, 2021

: June 7 — July 9, 2021 Application Deadline: May 30, 2021

This summer, famed startup accelerator gener8tor is teaming up with Microsoft, Bronze Valley and Innovate Birmingham to offer a virtual tech skills program called gener8tor Upskilling Alabama. Built specifically for job seekers looking to join the tech field, the Upskilling Alabama program will help participants develop sought-after skills and certifications. At Upskilling Alabama, you’ll be able to:

Learn skills for in-demand careers in a self-paced, virtual curriculum developed by Microsoft & LinkedIn.

Search and apply for jobs with the help of one-on-one support from the gener8tor team, including coaching on resume & cover letter writing, LinkedIn profile creation, interview skills and more.

Get connected to local companies seeking your skillset.

And the best part? Upskilling Alabama is free and open to anyone in the state (yes, you read that correctly). Click here to learn more and apply to gener8tor Upskilling Alabama.

3. Alabama Cloud Camp

Alabama Cloud Camp will help students get up to speed on Google Cloud training. Photo via Alabama Cloud Camp

Program Dates : June 8 — September 2, 2021

: June 8 — September 2, 2021 Application Deadline: May 21, 2021

During the virtual eight-week training period of Alabama Cloud Camp, aspiring technologists will gain valuable Google Cloud experience & master one of the most in-demand tech skills in the market, culminating in the completion of an Associate Cloud Engineer Certification. Alabama Cloud Camp is made possible by a number of local organizations, including:

Much like Innovate Birmingham, Alabama Cloud Camp aims to meet the growing demand for cloud computing skills in the region. Through the Alabama Cloud Camp partnership, this course—valued at $6,000—is available for only $250, including all materials and exam fees. Now that’s a deal if I’ve ever heard one!

Click here to learn more and apply to Alabama Cloud Camp.

Learn More + Support Innovate Birmingham



Innovate Birmingham has been changing lives & improving the Birmingham tech environment since 2016. Photos via Innovate Birmingham

Innovate Birmingham is currently recruiting for their fifteenth cohort—which means more highly-skilled, enthusiastic graduates will be making their mark on Birmingham’s tech scene shortly. Innovate Birmingham is able to offer these career-defining bootcamp programs for free, thanks to support from the Central Alabama community.

Click here to learn more about Innovate Birmingham and ways you can support their mission.

Planning to apply to one of these programs? Be sure to tag @InnovateBirmingham to let them know!

