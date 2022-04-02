How to Value Dynasty Fantasy Football’s Greatest Puzzle

March Madness is on, and I’m not talking about basketball. This year, it’s even a football word. In what many are calling the “weirdest off-season ever,” big-time players are taking big steps to change the shape of the NFL. and imaginary scenarios. With every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Understanding the fantasy effects of free agency allows savvy dynasty managers to take advantage of the market. This is an opportune time to evaluate your roster and make your own moves.

Today, we’re taking a look at some of the players whose dynastic values ​​may not be so clear and if they are worth holding, acquiring or trading.

Quarterback

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rostering Aaron Rodgers over the past two seasons has been fun at the moment but quite a headache…