How to Vote American Idol 2021 Contestants, Voting Numbers

ABC’s American Idol 2021 (Season 4) got its top 24 contestants after various rounds of auditions.

Now these top 24 contestants will compete in All Stars Solos and Duet round to make their place in the Top 16 of this season.

From this week, the voting lines will also start so we Americans will get a power to save our favourite contestant.

So if you don’t have the list of contestants as well as their voting numbers, then you will find it below.

Read further for the voting numbers and methods on how to vote for the American Idol 2021 contestants.

American Idol 2021 Vote

We will update top 24 contestants voting numbers and how to vote them once the lines open. Voting lines for American Idol starts on Sunday, April 4th and Monday, April 5th approximately 8pm ET/5pm PT each night.

American Idol 2021 Voting Methods

You can vote your favorite contestant by using American Idol App, OR by visiting https://americanidol.com/vote OR you can just send a Text message with the contestant number to 21523.

So, vote up to 10 times, per contestant, per method (total 30 votes per contestant). Voting opens at 10 PM ET and closes at 9 AM ET. Be ready to save your favorites on American Idol 2021.

American Idol Contestants 2021

