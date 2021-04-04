How to Vote American Idol 2021 Contestants, Voting Numbers

ABC’s American Idol 2021 (Season 4) got its top 24 contestants after various rounds of auditions.
Now these top 24 contestants will compete in All Stars Solos and Duet round to make their place in the Top 16 of this season.
From this week, the voting lines will also start so we Americans will get a power to save our favourite contestant.
So if you don’t have the list of contestants as well as their voting numbers, then you will find it below.
Read further for the voting numbers and methods on how to vote for the American Idol 2021 contestants.
American Idol 2021 Vote
We will update top 24 contestants voting numbers and how to vote them once the lines open. Voting lines for American Idol starts on Sunday, April 4th and Monday, April 5th approximately 8pm ET/5pm PT each night.
American Idol 2021 Voting Methods
You can vote your favorite contestant by using American Idol App, OR by visiting https://americanidol.com/vote OR you can just send a Text message with the contestant number to 21523.
So, vote up to 10 times, per contestant, per method (total 30 votes per contestant). Voting opens at 10 PM ET and closes at 9 AM ET. Be ready to save your favorites on American Idol 2021.
American Idol Contestants 2021
⇄ Scroll to see full table
|Mr No.
|Contestant Name
|Age
|Profession
|From
|Status
|1
|Jason Warrior
|25
|Music Teacher
|Chicago, IL
|In Top 24
|2
|Cassandra Coleman
|24
|Coffee Shop Manager
|Columbia, TN
|In Top 24
|3
|Grace Kinstler
|20
|College Student
|Lakewood, IL
|In Top 24
|4
|Alanis Sophia
|19
|College Student
|Dade City, FL
|In Top 24
|5
|Anilee List
|20
|College Student
|Los Angeles, CA
|In Top 24
|6
|Liahona Olayan
|17
|High School Student
|Vineyard, UT
|In Top 24
|7
|Willie Spence
|21
|Caretaker
|Douglas, GA
|In Top 24
|8
|Hannah Everhart
|17
|High School Student
|Pickens, MS
|In Top 24
|9
|Casey Bishop
|16
|High School Student
|Estero, FL
|In Top 24
|10
|Chayce Beckham
|24
|Sales
|Apple Valley, CA
|In Top 24
|11
|Cecil Ray
|20
|Machine Operator
|Rockdale, TX
|In Top 24
|12
|Graham DeFranco
|27
|Pilot
|Rockwall, TX
|In Top 24
|13
|Mary Jo Young
|19
|College Student
|Cleveland, OH
|In Top 24
|14
|Hunter Metts
|22
|Software Coder
|Franklin, TN
|In Top 24
|15
|Beane
|23
|Wedding Singer
|Boston, MA
|In Top 24
|16
|Alyssa Wray
|18
|College Student
|Perryville, KY
|In Top 24
|17
|Caleb Kennedy
|16
|High School Student
|Roebuck, SC
|In Top 24
|18
|Madison Watkins
|25
|Hair Model
|Los Angeles, CA
|In Top 24
|19
|Ava August
|15
|High School Student
|Laguna Niguel, CA
|In Top 24
|20
|Deshawn Goncalves
|20
|College Student
|Cleveland, OH
|In Top 24
|21
|Alana Delsherm
|22
|Unemployed
|Lakewood Ranch, FL
|In Top 24
|22
|Andrea Valles placeholder image
|23
|Vocalist
|Houston, TX
|In Top 24
|23
|Colin Jamieson
|22
|Wedding Singer
|Boston, MA
|In Top 24
|24
|Wyatt Pike
|20
|College Student
|Park City, UT
|In Top 24
