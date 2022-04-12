How to Vote for the Contestants on American Idol 2022

American Idol The fate of the contestants is no longer in the hands of the judges. Moving forward, aspiring singers will have to impress America for their shot at becoming the next American Idol.

On Sunday, the first half of The Top 24 took the stage at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. These included platinum ticket winners Jay and Huntergirl, as well as Eli Roe, Tristan Gresset, Scarlett, Sage, Mike Parker, Danielle Finn, Emerson Flora, Dan Marshall, Jacob Moran and Nicolina.

Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie provided their feedback and comments, but who lives now is up to you. Voting began last night at 8 p.m. ET and ends today at 6 a.m. ET for last night’s cast. The next part will be on the stage today. So how can you vote for yourself…