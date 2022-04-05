How to Watch 2022 Champions League Quarterfinal Weekend 1 – NBC Chicago

How to Watch the Champions League Quarterfinal Weekend 1 originally appeared NBC Sports Chicago

The prestigious 2021-2022 Champions League is set to begin its quarterfinal (leg one) round on Tuesday.

Organized by the Federation of European Football Associations, UCL is one of the most competitive and popular football club associations.

Beginning in 1955 as the Coupe des Champions Europeans and known as the European Cup, the tournament initially had a knockout format and was available solely to the domestic league champions of Europe. The winner was crowned European club champion.

In 1991, the tournament adopted its current round-robin group stage format and added entrants from various countries since the 1997–98 season. In 1992, the competition took its…