How To Watch AFC Champions League Football Match Live

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021 champions, Mumbai City will make their AFC Champions League debut when they meet Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia in a Group B match on Friday. Mumbai City are the only Indian club competing in the 2022 AFC Champions League. The Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City will become the second Indian side to compete in Asia’s top-tier tournament after FC Goa. Al-Jazira of the UAE and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq are the other teams in the group.

In the previous edition, FC Goa failed to register a win, losing three and drawing three in the league stage. The Guars finished third in the four-team Group E.

This will be Al-Shabab’s 10th appearance in the…