How To Watch AFC Champions League Football Match Live

How To Watch AFC Champions League Football Match Live

Indian Super League (ISL) 2021 champions, Mumbai City will make their AFC Champions League debut when they meet Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia in a Group B match on Friday. Mumbai City are the only Indian club competing in the 2022 AFC Champions League. The Mumbai City vs Al-Shabab match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Des Buckingham’s Mumbai City will become the second Indian side to compete in Asia’s top-tier tournament after FC Goa. Al-Jazira of the UAE and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya of Iraq are the other teams in the group.

In the previous edition, FC Goa failed to register a win, losing three and drawing three in the league stage. The Guars finished third in the four-team Group E.

This will be Al-Shabab’s 10th appearance in the…


Read Full News