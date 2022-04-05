How to watch Benfica vs Liverpool on UK TV: channels, live streams and starting team news

Liverpool are in Lisbon to face Benfica tonight, with Jurgen Klopp and his side looking for a decent result to take them back to Anfield in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

While Liverpool are strong favorites to clash, they have lost their last three tours of the Estadio da Luz. The last meeting was in the 2009–10 Europa League under Rafa Benítez when the Reds won on aggregate thanks to a 4–1 win at Anfield.

Benfica, of course, was also the opponent to knock out Benitez’s Champions League-winning team in 2006. They beat Liverpool 1–0 at home during that clash, but are without victories in their four Champions League home matches against English opponents.

How to Watch Benfica vs Liverpool on UK TV

Coverage of Liverpool’s trip to Portugal…