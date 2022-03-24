How to watch Boiling Point in the UK – is the film on Netflix?

UK fans are desperate for a quick and easy way to watch Stephen Graham’s BAFTA-nominated performance in Boiling Point: The film has finally arrived on Netflix.
Based on the 2019 short film of the same name, Boiling Point stars Graham (Peaky Blinders, Venom 2) as an overworked head chef at a trendy London restaurant.
The action unfolds on one of the busiest nights of the year, and in one continuous shot we see Jones’ shift becoming increasingly chaotic, with a shock visit from a health and safety inspector, his staff members, and more. Tension between tough customers .
The Boiling Point star was nominated for Leading Actor at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards. She is with Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Adil Akhtar for Ali and Ava, …