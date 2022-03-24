LATEST

How to watch Boiling Point in the UK – is the film on Netflix?

Posted on
The Radio Times logo

UK fans are desperate for a quick and easy way to watch Stephen Graham’s BAFTA-nominated performance in Boiling Point: The film has finally arrived on Netflix.

Based on the 2019 short film of the same name, Boiling Point stars Graham (Peaky Blinders, Venom 2) as an overworked head chef at a trendy London restaurant.

The action unfolds on one of the busiest nights of the year, and in one continuous shot we see Jones’ shift becoming increasingly chaotic, with a shock visit from a health and safety inspector, his staff members, and more. Tension between tough customers .

The Boiling Point star was nominated for Leading Actor at this year’s BAFTA Film Awards. She is with Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Adil Akhtar for Ali and Ava, …

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
407
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
393
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top