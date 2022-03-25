How to watch Brazil vs. Chile: CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying TV, streaming schedule

Brazil will face Chile in the final match of the 2021-22 CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament on Thursday 24 March (3/24/2022).

Brazil vs. Chile will be aired exclusively at 7:30 p.m. ET Fubo Sports Network In the United States, which is the only channel available on fuboTV Live TV Streaming Service,

While the undefeated Brazil (12-3-0, 39 points) has already secured its place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, an exciting record is likely to be set. Following their 4–0 victory over Paraguay, Brazil are only two wins away from the highest CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying point ever.

All his World Cup hopes are at stake for Chile (5-4-7, 19 points). A loss here ends their shot at a World Cup berth, as only the top four CONMEBOL teams…