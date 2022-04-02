How to watch Brisbane vs North Melbourne AFL live and match preview

Brisbane will be looking to keep their Top 4 pursuit on track when they host North Melbourne this week.

Summary: Brisbane vs North Melbourne is only on Channel 7 in Queensland. Outside of that you’ll need a subscription to Fox Footy. If you are not already a Foxtel subscriber, the best option is to watch on Kayo Sports. You can watch for free using this 14-day trial.

Brisbane showed great maturity by coming from behind for the second week in a row as they beat Essendon in Round 2. Lachey Neale was the originator of the game of an excellent midfielder.

North Melbourne made the most of the West Coast outfit to post a 15-point win at Marvel Stadium last week.

When is Brisbane vs North Melbourne?

This competition will be held on Saturday 2nd April at 8:10 pm.