How to Watch Caitlyn Jenner’s Fox News Debut on ‘Hannity’

After a failed gubernatorial bid last time, Caitlyn Jenner has got a new gig: She’s been hired as a Fox News contributor.

The former reality star and Olympic gold medalist will offer commentary and analysis on Fox News Channel and various Fox News media platforms, the cable network announced in a statement Thursday.

Jenner, 72, will make her official debut Thursday night with “Hannity”, in which she has previously appeared.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to the millions of Fox News Media viewers about issues important to the American people,” said Jenner, who ran as a Republican outsider during California’s recall election. Was. press statement.

“Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to all of us. She’s a trailblazer…