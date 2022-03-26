LATEST

How to watch England vs Switzerland: TV channel, kick-off time and live stream

England began their preparations for the 2022 World Cup with a tough friendly against Euro 2020 semi-finalists Italy at Wembley on Saturday. Gareth Southgate has brought on Kyle Walker-Peters along with Crystal Palace’s Tyreek Mitchell and Mark Guhy, all three of whom could make their international debuts this weekend.

Gui will be vying for a place in the starting line-up ahead of the World Cup amid ongoing struggles with Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, with the centre-back seemingly looking to grab the spot. Returning to the squad is Southampton’s Fraser Forster, who comes in after Sam Johnstone’s withdrawal from the squad, while Bukayo Saka is out with COVID, although no replacement has been called.

This is the first of two friendly matches ahead of the World Cup draw on 1 April.

