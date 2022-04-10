How To Watch F1 2022 Race On TV And Online In India & UK?

After an eventful and dramatic qualifying session at Albert Park on Saturday, Ferrari F1’s Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position ahead of Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen. The Monégasque was a whopping 0.286s faster than the Dutchman, at a track where most drivers were separated by two tenths or less.

After having grabbed pole position, Leclerc will hope to win the Australian Grand Prix to extend his lead at the top of the F1 Drivers’ Championships standings. Ahead of Sunday’s main race, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India and the UK, and the Australian GP live streaming details.

Australian GP live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Australian GP live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the…