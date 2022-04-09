How to watch F1 Australian GP qualifying today: TV channels and live streams for pole position in the 2022 season

F Ormula One is back in Melbourne this weekend after a three-year Covid-enforced absence, having qualified for the Australian Grand Prix today.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have put themselves forward as early title contenders, but respective Red Bull and Ferrari teammates Sergio Pérez and Carlos Sainz cannot be ruled out either.

In fact, it was the Mexican who claimed qualification as himself a fortnight ago in Saudi Arabia, while Leclerc took pole in Bahrain.

Then there is the potential for a ruckus around this power-hungry and very new Albert Park circuit, with Ferrari-powered cars going well and Mercedes surprisingly off pace as Lewis Hamilton’s struggle continues.

Click here to follow the Australian GP qualifying live