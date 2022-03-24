How to watch Halo TV Series Episode 1: Stream now across the globe

The Halo TV series launched Thursday at Paramount Plus, taking Microsoft’s video game franchise to the big screen with a nine-part opening. Green-armored icon Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) leads a new story in the Halo universe, lending a hand in the conflict between humanity and a hostile alien alliance known as the Covenant. With the help of their Spartan allies (Kate Kennedy, Natasha Koolzack, Bentley Kalu) the team joins the United Nations Space Command (UNSC) to keep the galaxy safe.

The first episode of Halo is now live via Paramount Plus, with an expanded rollout set to follow worldwide throughout 2022. While it is influenced by Xbox sci-fi shooter games, you don’t need to jump on a gaming console to enjoy the series. Chain…