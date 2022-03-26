How To Watch Ireland Vs Belgium At The Aviva Stadium

World number one international Belgium will visit Ireland this weekend as they face Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland side in an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium. This may only be a friendlier, but it’s a chance for Kenny to keep up the momentum that built last year and maybe even try out some new names. Here’s how to watch Ireland vs Belgium and the match preview.

When is Ireland vs Belgium?

Ireland will host Belgium on Saturday 26 March at the Aviva Stadium and kick-off will take place at 5 pm.

How to Watch Ireland vs Belgium

The game is live on Sky Sports Premier League and their coverage begins at 4:30 pm.

Highlights of the game will be shown on Virgin Media Two at 10 p.m.

match preview

Stephen Kenny’s 25-man squad didn’t have many new call-ups…