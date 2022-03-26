How To Watch Ireland Vs Wales In Women’s Six Nations

The men’s Six Nations may have ended last week, but don’t worry, TikTok is launching the Women’s Six Nations this weekend to kick that itch for international Test rugby. Ireland are now entering a new era and a fresh start under Greg McWilliams and there would be no better way to start it than with a win over Wales. Here’s all the info you need to watch Ireland Women vs Wales and Team news ahead of the Six Nations opener.

When is Ireland Women vs Wales?

The match is on Saturday 26 March, it is RDS in Dublin and kick-off is scheduled at 4:45.

How to Watch Ireland Women vs Wales

You can watch the match live on Virgin Media One and their coverage starts at 4 PM.

Both Virgin and RT are going to share the rights as they…