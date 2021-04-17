How to Watch! Jake Paul vs Askren Boxing: Live Streaming Free – Film TMT

Welcome to my web page The best way to Watch! Jake Paul vs Askren Boxing: Stay Streaming Free. Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Stay stream: How To Watch Full Battle Any promo for the extremely anticipated showdown between Triller because the pay-per-view occasion attracts close to on April 17.

With a voiceover offered by Triller co-owner Snoop Dogg, the brand new video teases the principle occasion conflict that can pit Paul towards Askren in a boxing match between the YouTube movie star and the previous UFC contender.

“Ben’s gonna should kill me to win the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren battle,” Paul guarantees throughout the brand new industrial.

Whereas he solely has two skilled bouts on his resume towards opponents with none earlier boxing expertise, Paul is presently a slight favourite to win the battle that headlines Tiller’s newest pay-per-view providing.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Undercard

The undercard will function Jake Paul vs Ben Askren a singular mixture of fights together with British millionaire nightclub proprietor Joe Fournier going through Colombian reggaeton musician Reykon.

In the meantime, former WBA super-lightweight champion Regis Prograis and ex-UFC heavyweight star Frank Mir may also be in motion.

Topic to alter, order to be confirmed

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Regis Prograis in Ivan Redkach

Lorenzo Simpson v Francisco Emanuel Torres

Junior Younan v Jeyson Minda

Quinton Randall v William Jackson

Steve Cunningham v Frank Mir

Joe Fournier v Andres Felipe Robledo Londono

Askren might be popping out of retirement to face Paul after they bought right into a heated disagreement over Twitter. The previous Olympic wrestler might be boxing professionally for the primary time in his profession, though his fight sports activities historical past consists of title reigns in each Bellator and ONE Championship.

The upcoming Thriller Battle Membership card may also function various musical performances together with Justin Bieber and The Black Keys through the four-hour card that can air stay on conventional pay-per-view retailers on cable and satellite tv for pc in addition to FITE TV on-line.

Within the aftermath of that win, Paul and Askren started their disagreement and that advanced right into a confirmed battle.

The bout – and the weird undercard earlier than it – will happen on the unbelievable 79,000-seater Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg will carry out as a part of a star-studded line-up on the night time.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Date and find out how to watch

The exhibition occasion will happen on Saturday, April 17, and is being held on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

UK followers can anticipate the motion to get underway after midnight with Paul v Askren slated for round 5 am.

It is going to be live-streamed on the social media web site Triller within the USA on the value of $49.99. FITE TV will broadcast it within the UK and it’ll value £17.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: What’s been stated?

Jake Paul: I began boxing two years in the past and I’m nonetheless going to knock his ass out sooner than Masvidal.

These MMA guys assume as a result of they throw punches they know find out how to field.

The world complained as a result of I knocked out a basketball participant and never an actual fighter. So now I’m giving the individuals what they need by taking up a ‘actual fighter.’

After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme assortment, what can anyone say?

Askren has 20-something MMA fights and has been in there with Robbie Lawler, he’s a tricky man. I feel anybody would have been knocked out by Masvidal. That knew that landed would have knocked anybody out.

However these MMA guys, simply because they throw punches they assume they will field.

That is why I’m assured in my potential to destroy this man. They don’t have any head motion, they’re sluggish, they aren’t going to the fitness center every single day and boxing

A trio of undercard bouts has been added to the pay-per-view occasion on April 17 that might be headlined by a boxing match between YouTube movie star Jake Paul and retired UFC contender Ben Askren.

Triller made the bulletins on Thursday with all three new fights being proven on the pay-per-view portion of the cardboard.

Probably the most notable battle made official was the showdown between former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir and boxing legend Antonio Tarver. The battle was beforehand confirmed however now it’s a carried out deal as Mir crosses over from combined martial arts to boxing to face off with Tarver, who might be competing for the primary time since 2015.

The 52-year-old former boxing champion has confronted a protracted record of high opponents throughout his day however he’s most likely finest identified for a trilogy with Roy Jones Jr. the place Tarver avenged an early loss by choosing up a pair of wins over the previous multi-weight class champion.

“It’s been a long-time coming. 52 is 52,” stated Tarver in an announcement. “Information are details. As pound for pound the most effective heavyweight of my time, I’m bringing it. Mir is a good fighter however I hope he’s coaching exhausting as a result of I’m coming at him like a freight practice and one that’s unstoppable.”

Additionally added to the cardboard was a battle between 25-1 veteran Regis Progais as he confronted off towards Ivan Redkach.

The third battle Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Stay introduced will see British millionaire and membership promoter Joe Fournier tackle Colombian reggaeton star Reykon. Fournier, who has beforehand teamed up with former boxing champ David Haye, had really beforehand challenged Paul to a boxing match however now he’ll compete on his undercard as an alternative.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren: Begin date, find out how to watch, odds, and full battle card

We’re now merely days away from YouTuber Jake Paul taking up ex-MMA fighter Ben Askren in a boxing ring. They’ll battle on April 17, beginning round 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Unusual mismatch? World’s weirdest circus act? It’s tough to inform at this stage.

Who’s Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is the brother of Logan Paul. Each are YouTuber on-line personalities with sizeable followings throughout nearly each social media platform. They initially gained reputation on now-defunct video platform Vine and Jake Paul starred in Bizaardvark, a present on the Disney Channel.

Who’s Ben Askren?

Ben Askren would be the first to confess that placing wasn’t his finest weapon when competing in combined martial arts however that’s principally as a result of throwing arms with opponents was by no means part of his recreation plan.

As a substitute, the two-time Hodge Trophy winner and NCAA wrestling champion all the time relied on his superior grappling to take fights right down to the bottom the place he was the higher fighter. For Askren, placing was all the time designed to arrange his takedowns as a result of he knew no one was going to out wrestle him within the cage.

Remaining Phrase about Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

The upcoming Paul vs. Askren card will happen on April 17 from the Mercedes-Benz Enviornment in Atlanta with the cardboard airing stay on pay-per-view by means of in-demand for $49.99 with worldwide gross sales directed by means of FITE TV.