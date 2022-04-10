How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. LAFC: Odds, Preview

Whether you love the name or not, El Traffico is back in 2022 and it looks mighty delicious on Saturday afternoon in the clash between LAFC and LA Galaxy At Dignity Health Sports Park.

LAFC is one of three unbeaten teams remaining in the league, sitting atop the Supporters Shield in just one game so far this season. Recently, they ended Orlando City SC 4-2 in Florida, completing a season sweep for black-and-gold in the state. The last two games, LAFC have gone from behind or won an equalizer and come back for the win, so it looks like they’ve been in great form so far this year.

They are leading to a Galaxy that itself is coming to a higher level, having recently defeated it. Portland Timbers 3-1 at Portland. Chicharito’s brace operated…