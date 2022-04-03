How to watch La Liga matches in India, US and UK?

The Spanish home stage is all set for another interesting clash between Barcelona and Sevilla in La Liga. The game has already created a buzz among fans as Camp Nou has already sold out for the first time this season. Match Day 30 could prove to be a crucial encounter for Blaugrana as this game could help them to gain a higher position in the points table.

Barcelona and Sevilla before this game

Barcelona are currently rioting in the Spanish league and especially after defeating their arch-rivals Real Madrid at home. The team has not lost a game in the last 5 matches and especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joining the new winter, Catalonia’s team seems to have tackled their attacking problems.

On the other…