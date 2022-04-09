How To Watch Lakers Vs Thunder: NBA Live Stream Info, TV Channels, Timings, Game Odds

through 3 quarters

The Los Angeles Lakers just can’t call it a day, but they’re winning as expected. They have emerged as the frontrunners after three quarters and are ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder 90–82.

The Lakers are relying on center Dwight Howard, who has 15 points with eight boards, and short forward Stanley Johnson, who has 17 points in addition to four rebounds.

Small forward Jaylen Hoard has led the way for Oklahoma City so far, as he has dropped 14 rebounds on 23 points with a double-double and four. Those points put Hoard near his season high of 24.

Oklahoma City have lost 86% of the time they were going down in the fourth quarter of this season, so it just seems to have wrapped up…