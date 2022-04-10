How to watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream and Premier League online and on TV, Team News

Crystal Palace moved past Leicester in the league table earlier this week, and with both teams willing to charge late fees for European places, today’s clash promises to be one of the games of the weekend. Make sure you know how to watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace live stream wherever you are.

Brendan Rodgers has opted to rest several key people, including his first-choice defense, as well as Harvey Barnes and Kelechi Ihenacho, ahead of Leicester’s upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-finals. Crystal Palace are unchanged from their 3-0 win over Arsenal on Monday, with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the way.

american football fans can Watch Leicester vs Crystal Palace Live Stream on Peacock TV for only $4.99 per month (opens in new tab), American fans away from home…