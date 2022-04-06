How to watch, listen, bet on Wizards in Hawks

Earlier this morning, I wrote a scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. It is an important late-season matchup between the two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are plenty of ways to get in on the action tonight.
Location
Washington Wizards Atlanta Hawks
date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
how to see
Hawks Broadcast: Bali Sports Southeast
Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington
live stream: Click here for a free trial of FuboTV!
how to listen
Listen Hawks: 92.9 FM The Game
Listen magicians: Team 980 AM
Difference
Spread: ATL-10.5
money Line: ATL-599, WAS +450
Total O/U: 232.5
