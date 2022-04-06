How to watch, listen, bet on Wizards in Hawks

Earlier this morning, I wrote a scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Washington Wizards. It is an important late-season matchup between the two Southeast Division rivals. Luckily for hoops fans, there are plenty of ways to get in on the action tonight.

Location

Washington Wizards Atlanta Hawks

date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

how to see

Hawks Broadcast: Bali Sports Southeast

Wizards Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington

live stream: Click here for a free trial of FuboTV!

Clint Capella argues with officials during a game against the Washington Wizards. Tommy Gilligan – USA TODAY SPORTS

how to listen

Listen Hawks: 92.9 FM The Game

Listen magicians: Team 980 AM

Difference

Spread: ATL-10.5

money Line: ATL-599, WAS +450

Total O/U: 232.5

*odds are…