How to watch live telecast and stream online in India?

UEFA Champions League 2022, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid Football Live Score Streaming: Manchester City and Atletico Madrid face off in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday – the first competitive meeting between the teams, if the men are not leading them.

Yet given Guardiola and Simeone are two of the game’s most current coaches, the fact that they’ve only come up against each other three times is as surprising as it is refreshing.

The most recent was in the 2016 Champions League, when Atletico knocked out Guardiola’s highly staunch Bayern Munich team on goal after a tight match in the semi-finals. It is one of Guardiola’s many painful exits in the Champions League since his last title in 2011.

Only second time…