How to Watch Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: UEFA Champions League Quarterfinals TV, Streaming Schedule

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League has reached its quarter-final stage, and Manchester City v Atletico Madrid is one of four matches scheduled this week, starting Tuesday, 5 April (4/5/2022).

The match is at the City of Manchester Stadium will air at 3 p.m. ET and on CBS and Univision (in Spanish). It can be streamed live fuboTV, Paramount+ and other streaming services, It is one of four quarter-final, Ligue 1 UEFA Champions League matches scheduled for this week (full schedule below).

Last time Atlético Madrid beat Manchester United 1–0 to finish with a 2–1 aggregate score in the Round of 16. They will now face another team from Manchester, the favorite to win the entire competition, and hungry for redemption. After losing the Champions League…