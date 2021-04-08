How To Watch (”Masters 2021”) Live Stream: Free Reddit Tv – Film Daily

ENTERTAINMENT

How To Watch ("Masters 2021") Live Stream: Free Reddit Tv

Welcome to my page How to watch streams Best golf masters 2021.the PGA Tour's best players are heading to Augusta National only a few months removed from the 2020 tournament, which had been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Masters is back to its typical spot on the schedule, and this time around, there will be a limited number of fans in attendance to watch as a strong field battles for the right to wear the green jacket.

Online Streams : 2021 Masters on Tv Live Stream

Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Masters, including a list of tee times (updated daily) and the complete TV schedule. TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be split between CBS and ESPN. The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN, and the third and fourth rounds can be seen on CBS. Viewers in Canada can catch every round of the 2021 Masters on TSN.

MORE: Watch the Masters live with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Watch the Masters live

  • Dates: April 8-11
  • TV channels: CBS, ESPN
  • Live stream: ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com, fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Masters TV schedule 2021

Date Time (ET) TV channel

Thursday, April 8 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Friday, April 9 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

Saturday, April 10 3-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Sunday, April 11 2-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Masters.com will stream the entire tournament. The 2021 Masters can also be watched on ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Masters streaming schedule

ESPN+

Date Time (ET) Coverage

Thursday, April 8 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups

  • 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
  • 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
  • 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16

Friday, April 9 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups

  • 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
  • 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
  • 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16

Saturday, April 10 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups

  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
  • 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
  • 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16

Sunday, April 11 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups

  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
  • 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
  • 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16

Paramount+

Date Time (ET) Coverage

Thursday, April 8 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups

  • 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
  • 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
  • 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16

Friday, April 9 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups

  • 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
  • 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
  • 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16

Saturday, April 10 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups

  • 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
  • 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16

Sunday, April 11 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups

  • 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
  • 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
  • 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16

MORE: Stream morning coverage of the Masters live on ESPN+

Masters tee times 2021

Here are the complete Masters tee times for Thursday’s Round 1.

Round 1: Thursday, April 8

Tee time (ET) Group

8 a.m. Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford

8:12 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli

8:24 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink

8:36 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb

8:48 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long

9 a.m. Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd

9:12 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners

9:24 a.m. Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner

9:36 a.m. Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ

9:48 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer

10:06 a.m. Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland

10:18 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:30 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci

10:42 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy

10:54 a.m. Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey

11:06 a.m. Vijay Singh, Martin Laird

11:18 a.m. Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay

11:30 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger

11:42 a.m. Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre

11:54 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin

12:12 p.m. Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman

12:24 p.m. Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne

12:36 p.m. Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland

12:48 p.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

1 p.m. Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer

1:12 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:24 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa

1:48 p.m. Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas

2 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa

Masters purse 2021

The purse at the 2021 Masters is expected to be the same as last year: $11.5 million. Based on that total, the winner’s share of the prize money would be $2.07 million.

Masters Tournament odds for 2021

Johnson (+950) is the favorite to win the 2021 Masters, according to odds from DraftKings. That means a $100 bet on Johnson would result in a $950 payout.

Bryson DeChambeau (+1100), Jordan Spieth (+1150), Justin Thomas (+1150) and Jon Rahm (+1200) round out the top five on DraftKings’ odds list.

Golfer Odds

Dustin Johnson +950

Bryson DeChambeau +1100

Jordan Spieth +1150

Justin thomas +1150

Jon Rahm +1200

Rory McIlroy +1900

Patrick Cantlay +2050

Xander Schauffele +2300

Brooks Koepka +2800

Collin Morikawa +3150

Daniel Berger +3500

Paul Casey +3500

Tony Finau +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Patrick Reed +3500

Webb Simpson +3500

Cameron Smith +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000

Sungjae Im +4150

Tyrell Hatton +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Lee Westwood +5000

Where is the Masters in 2021?

Masters returns to its April spot on the calendar with the 85th edition of the tournament set to begin at Augusta National on Thursday. The most exciting time of the year on the golf calendar is tough to match, and the 2021 Masters is set to be a star-studded affair with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. Dustin Johnson will be defending the green jacket — his first and the only one captured in November — while most others will be looking for their first this week.

The 2021 Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Par: 72

Distance: 7,475 yards

