How To Watch (”Masters 2021”) Live Stream: Free Reddit Tv – Film Daily

Welcome to my page How to watch streams Best golf masters 2021.the PGA Tour’s best players are heading to Augusta National only a few months removed from the 2020 tournament, which had been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Masters is back to its typical spot on the schedule, and this time around, there will be a limited number of fans in attendance to watch as a strong field battles for the right to wear the green jacket.
Here is everything you need to know about the 2021 Masters, including a list of tee times (updated daily) and the complete TV schedule. TV coverage of the 2021 Masters will be split between CBS and ESPN. The first and second rounds can be watched on ESPN, and the third and fourth rounds can be seen on CBS. Viewers in Canada can catch every round of the 2021 Masters on TSN.
Watch the Masters live
- Dates: April 8-11
- TV channels: CBS, ESPN
- Live stream: ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com, fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Masters TV schedule 2021
Date Time (ET) TV channel
Thursday, April 8 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV
Friday, April 9 3-7:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV
Saturday, April 10 3-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Sunday, April 11 2-7 p.m. CBS, fuboTV
Masters.com will stream the entire tournament. The 2021 Masters can also be watched on ESPN+, Paramount+ and fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Masters streaming schedule
ESPN+
Date Time (ET) Coverage
Thursday, April 8 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups
- 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
- 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
- 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16
Friday, April 9 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Featured Groups
- 9:25 a.m.-6:45 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
- 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
- 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m. Holes 15, 16
Saturday, April 10 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
- 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
- 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16
Sunday, April 11 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m. Featured Groups
- 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Holes 4, 5, 6
- 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Amen Corner
- 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Holes 15, 16
Masters tee times 2021
Here are the complete Masters tee times for Thursday’s Round 1.
Round 1: Thursday, April 8
Tee time (ET) Group
8 a.m. Michael Thompson, Hudson Swafford
8:12 a.m. Sandy Lyle, Matt Jones, Dylan Frittelli
8:24 a.m. Ian Woosnam, Jim Herman, Stewart Cink
8:36 a.m. Sebastian Munoz, Henrik Stenson, Robert Streb
8:48 a.m. Bernhard Langer, Will Zalatoris, Joe Long
9 a.m. Brian Harman, Ian Poulter, Brendon Todd
9:12 a.m. Charl Schwartzel, Si Woo Kim, Corey Conners
9:24 a.m. Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Kisner
9:36 a.m. Jason Day, Matthew Wolff, Cameron Champ
9:48 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English, Abraham Ancer
10:06 a.m. Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland
10:18 a.m. Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:30 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Lee Westwood, Tyler Strafaci
10:42 a.m. Xander Schauffele, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy
10:54 a.m. Patrick Reed, Daniel Berger, Paul Casey
11:06 a.m. Vijay Singh, Martin Laird
11:18 a.m. Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Brian Gay
11:30 a.m. Carlos Ortiz, Mackenzie Hughes, Bernd Wiesberger
11:42 a.m. Mike Weir, C.T. Pan, Robert MacIntyre
11:54 a.m. Jose Maria Olazabal, Matt Wallace, Lanto Griffin
12:12 p.m. Victor Perez, Jason Kokrak, Marc Leishman
12:24 p.m. Fred Couples, Francesco Molinari, Charles Osborne
12:36 p.m. Zach Johnson, Kevin Na, Gary Woodland
12:48 p.m. Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
1 p.m. Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Palmer
1:12 p.m. Phil Mickelson, Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler
1:24 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1:36 p.m. Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa
1:48 p.m. Tony Finau, Louis Oosthuizen, Justin Thomas
2 p.m. Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa
Masters purse 2021
The purse at the 2021 Masters is expected to be the same as last year: $11.5 million. Based on that total, the winner’s share of the prize money would be $2.07 million.
Masters Tournament odds for 2021
Johnson (+950) is the favorite to win the 2021 Masters, according to odds from DraftKings. That means a $100 bet on Johnson would result in a $950 payout.
Bryson DeChambeau (+1100), Jordan Spieth (+1150), Justin Thomas (+1150) and Jon Rahm (+1200) round out the top five on DraftKings’ odds list.
Golfer Odds
Dustin Johnson +950
Bryson DeChambeau +1100
Jordan Spieth +1150
Justin thomas +1150
Jon Rahm +1200
Rory McIlroy +1900
Patrick Cantlay +2050
Xander Schauffele +2300
Brooks Koepka +2800
Collin Morikawa +3150
Daniel Berger +3500
Paul Casey +3500
Tony Finau +3500
Viktor Hovland +3500
Patrick Reed +3500
Webb Simpson +3500
Cameron Smith +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick +4000
Sungjae Im +4150
Tyrell Hatton +5000
Hideki Matsuyama +5000
Lee Westwood +5000
Where is the Masters in 2021?
Masters returns to its April spot on the calendar with the 85th edition of the tournament set to begin at Augusta National on Thursday. The most exciting time of the year on the golf calendar is tough to match, and the 2021 Masters is set to be a star-studded affair with a loaded field featuring most of the best golfers in the world. Dustin Johnson will be defending the green jacket — his first and the only one captured in November — while most others will be looking for their first this week.
The 2021 Masters Tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
By: 72
Distance: 7,475 yards