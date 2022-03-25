How to watch Michigan vs. Villanova in NCAA Tournament: TV channel, tipoff time, live stream, point spread

The Michigan-Villanova Sweet 16 matchup will be a familiar one to some players on each side.

First, it is a rematch of two games played in 2018: the national championship and a regular-season competition several months later. When Villanova won it all, Michigan’s Eli Brooks and Villanova’s Colin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels watched the court. They are still with their respective programs. They, along with Brandon Johns Jr. and Adrian Nez of Michigan and Brandon Slater and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree of Villanova, won the next season played in a blowout, Michigan.

“It was two schools that came down to me,” Brooks said of his high school recruiting. “So it’s a big matchup for me.” He said he would not make it personal. “about this…