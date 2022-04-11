How to Watch Monte Carlo Masters 2022 Tennis on TV and Live Stream

The clay court tennis season has arrived with the Monte Carlo Masters first on the agenda and a competitive crowd vying for glory.
The biggest story of the week is that Novak Djokovic is back in action and the men will be hungry more than ever to dominate the singles game.
The Serbian was unable to compete in the US tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami last month, although Daniil Medvedev, who had briefly claimed the world No. 1 spot, was unable to make the most of Djokovic’s absence.
Medvedev is out of action for the next month or two after revealing that he played a lot in 2022 with a minor hernia problem. Clay king Rafael Nadal has also been ruled out of the Monte Carlo Masters as he continues to recover from a rib stress fracture at the Indian Wells Masters.
