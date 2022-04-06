How to watch Moon Knight episode 2 online: Release date, time and episode schedule

Are you eager to watch Moon Knight episode 2 online with Disney Plus? After episode 1’s mind-bending take on a different kind of MCU protagonist, we’re curious how Moon Knight episode 2 continues to shake things up.

Moon Knight Disney Plus date, time and more Release date and time: Episode 2 launches tomorrow (Wednesday, April 6) at 3 a.m. ET

Cast: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke

Directors: Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Rating: TV-14

So, as you may recall, Steven Grant is a mild-mannered museum gift shop employee, whose sleeping problems may have just been a front for his other identities. Those identities don’t just take over whilst he’s sleeping, they also cause him to black out while he’s driving — mid-chase scene.

One of those identities is Marc, a guy who keeps…