How to Watch Munster vs Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup

Munster looks to continue his good form in Europe as he travels to the south of England to face Exeter Chiefs in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the Champions Cup. Despite the poor result over the weekend, Munster should feel confident getting a result here against the 2020 champions and it will be an exciting game to watch. Here’s how to watch Munster vs Exeter and a preview of the game.

When is Munster vs Exeter Chiefs?

The game is on Saturday April 9th ​​and will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Sandy Park.

How to Watch Munster Vs Exeter Chiefs

In case you are wondering how to watch Munster v Exeter, the game is live on BT Sports 3 and their coverage starts at 5:15 pm.

match preview

Munster did not come into the match in the best of form, losing 34-19 to Leinster…