How to watch No. 14 Louisiana Tech vs. FIU Panthers baseball on live stream, game times – The News Star

The Louisiana Tech baseball team is scheduled to make the trip to face the FIU Panthers for a four-game Conference USA series from May 7-9.

Louisiana Tech, ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, enters the series 32-11 overall and 18-6 in CUSA. Most recently, LA Tech beat MTSU 6-1 on May 2.

The FIU Panthers come into the series 17-27 overall and 8-16 in CUSA. On May 2, Florida Atlantic beat FIU 3-1.

Entering Friday, FIU leads the all-time series 17-14 vs. LA Tech.

How to watch LA Tech, FIU baseball on live stream

Location: Miami, Florida

Friday’s first pitch: 6 p.m. CT

Saturday’s doubleheader first pitch: 1 p.m. CT

Sunday’s first pitch: 11 a.m. CT

Online live stream: CUSA.tv (subscription required)

Online radio broadcast: TuneIn (LA Tech broadcast)

Lane Burroughs is the Louisiana Tech baseball head coach. Mervyl Melendez is the FIU Panthers baseball head coach.

