How to watch No. 14 Louisiana Tech vs. FIU Panthers baseball on live stream, game times – The News Star

The Louisiana Tech baseball team is scheduled to make the trip to face the FIU Panthers for a four-game Conference USA series from May 7-9. 

Louisiana Tech, ranked No. 14 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, enters the series 32-11 overall and 18-6 in CUSA. Most recently, LA Tech beat MTSU 6-1 on May 2. 

The FIU Panthers come into the series 17-27 overall and 8-16 in CUSA. On May 2, Florida Atlantic beat FIU 3-1. 

Entering Friday, FIU leads the all-time series 17-14 vs. LA Tech. 

How to watch LA Tech, FIU baseball on live stream

Location: Miami, Florida

Friday’s first pitch: 6 p.m. CT

Saturday’s doubleheader first pitch: 1 p.m. CT

Sunday’s first pitch: 11 a.m. CT

Online live stream:  CUSA.tv (subscription required) 

Online radio broadcast:  TuneIn (LA Tech broadcast)

Here’s more LA Tech baseball news: 

Lane Burroughs is the Louisiana Tech baseball head coach. Mervyl Melendez is the FIU Panthers baseball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

