LATEST

How to watch No. 16 Louisiana Tech vs. LSU baseball on live stream, game time, radio – The News Star

The Louisiana Tech baseball team is scheduled to travel to LSU for a non-conference contest on Tuesday, May 11. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. 

LA Tech, ranked No. 16 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, enters the matchup 33-12 overall. Most recently, LA Tech beat FIU 12-7 on Saturday. 

LSU comes into the game 29-18 overall. On Saturday, Auburn beat LSU 2-1. 

How to watch LSU, LA Tech baseball on live stream 

Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT, Tuesday, May 11

Online live stream:  ESPN.com/watch (SECN+) 

The game is available for live stream through SEC Network+, which requires the viewer to already subscribe to a cable or satellite package that includes SEC Network. 

Online radio broadcast:  TuneIn (LA Tech broadcast); LSUSports.net

Terrestrial radio broadcast: WDGL-FM 98.1

Here’s more LA Tech, LSU baseball news: 

Lane Burroughs is the Louisiana Tech baseball head coach. Paul Mainieri is the LSU baseball head coach. 

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top