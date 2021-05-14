How to watch No. 16 Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA Roadrunners baseball on live stream – The News Star

LATEST

How to watch No. 16 Louisiana Tech vs. UTSA Roadrunners baseball on live stream

The Louisiana Tech and UTSA Roadrunners baseball teams are scheduled to meet in Ruston for a four-game Conference USA series from Friday, May 14 to Sunday, May 16. 

LA Tech, ranked No. 16 in the USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll, enters the series 33-13 overall and 19-7 in CUSA. Most recently, LSU defeated LA Tech 16-8 in seven innings on Tuesday. 

The UTSA Roadrunners come into the series 21-21 overall and 13-14 in CUSA. On Sunday, Old Dominion beat UTSA 6-2. 

Entering Friday, UTSA leads the all-time series 13-11 vs. LA Tech

How to watch LA Tech, UTSA baseball on live stream

Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Online radio broadcast:  TuneIn (LA Tech broadcast)

Friday’s game time: 6 p.m. CT

Friday’s online live stream:  CUSA.tv (subscription required)

Saturday’s doubleheader first pitch: 2 p.m. CT

Saturday’s online live stream:  CUSA.tv (subscription required)

Sunday’s game time: 1 p.m. CT

Sunday’s online live stream:  ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+ subscribers)

Here’s more LA Tech baseball news: 

Lane Burroughs is the Louisiana Tech baseball head coach. Pat Hallmark is the UTSA Roadrunners baseball head coach. 

