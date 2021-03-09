How to watch online, synopsis and spoiler

Most important number Emma, ​​Ray, Sonu and Mujika arrive at the demon village

Norman is ready to kill an old demon Emma

“Promised Neverland” season 2, episode 9 will air on Thursday

As Norman begins his katana to deliver the final blow, Emma and Ray arrive with Sonu and Mujika. In “The Promised Neverland” season 2, episode 9, Emma will confront Norman.

Loading...

Twitter user TPNmanga has shared Synopsis for “The Promised Neverland” season 2, episode 9 of the Weekly Shनnen Jump.

Loading...

According to Synopsis, Emma and Ray are surprised before Norman is taken into confidence and execute their plan before talking to them. Emma tells Norman that they can still find a way that no one will die.

Loading...

Norman shaken [sic] Because of Emma’s strong sense!

Loading...

According to TPNmanga’s tweet, Norman, who had gone ahead with a plan to exorcise the demons, is campaigning to find a way where no one gets hurt.

Loading...

In the previous episode, viewers find out what happened to Norman after being taken away from Grace Field House.

Loading...

In the flashback scenes of Norman, he meets a man named Peter Ratri who tells him that he is his father. However, he later conducted several experiments on Norman in a facility.

Loading...

Norman manages to escape from the facility and even frees several other prisoners, including his current comrades.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Emma, ​​Ray, Don, and Gilda are in the woods in search of Sonu and Mujika.

Loading...

Norman, preoccupied with a terrible fit of coughing, sheds blood. He lied that he was not experimented with while he was in Lamba.

Loading...

“Over time, Norman reunited with Emma and hopes to create a world where she and the children can live in peace. But this is a battle he is fighting alone.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Emma, ​​Ray, Don, and Gilda successfully find Mujika and Sonu. As they ask for help from the couple, an explosion roams the area. Emma is aware that this is the beginning of Norman’s plan, so they return to the city. , “Official Small material Read before episode 8.

Loading...

Promised Neverland Season 2 features Sumir Moroshi as Emma, ​​Mariah Eise as Ray, Shiny Uki as Ray, Shiny Uki as Don, Lynn as Lynn, Shizuka as Ishigami, Nate as Ai Keano In Anna, Thoma as Mari Hino, Lennion as Yano Mori, Mari Hino as Dominic, Arisa Kuon as Jemima, Coco Hayashi as Rossi, Nao Shiraki as Yvette, Hiori as Christie Kono, Yoshino Aoyama as Alicia, Shinichiro Kamio as Sonu and Atsumi Tanezaki as Mujika.

Loading...

Fans can watch “The Promised Neverland” Season 2 Episode 9 on Hulu FunimationThe episode will be live-streamed in Japanese with English subtitles next Thursday.

Loading...

Photo: Gaze Skidmore / Flickr / https: //creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/