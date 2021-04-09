How To Watch Online? – Techkashif – Tech Kashif » todayssnews

How to watch online: So you’ve seen the epic Godzilla and Kong collision, now streamed on HBO Max. If you’ve just tuned in to watch these monster legends pop like it’s the WWE, you might not know that this is actually the fourth installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, spanning the past seven years and all leading up to this thrilling finale.

Watch now: Godzilla vs Kong full movie for free

Originally intended as an American reboot of Godzilla, Legendary was able to acquire the complicated rights to King Kong to establish a Godzilla-Kong cinematic universe, and the rest is history. Every movie in the franchise is linked by Monarch, a secret government agency dedicated to investigating and controlling the Titans (the MonsterVerse version of Kaiju).

While there was a clear scheme in Godzilla vs. Kong for possible sequels, Legendary and Warner Bros have not yet announced any future MonsterVerse movies (although a new animated series set in the same universe called Skull Island is in the works at Netflix). But if you want to catch up on everything that led to the explosive rivalry between Godzilla and Kong, here’s how to watch all the MonsterVerse movies online.

Where can you watch Godzilla vs. Stream Kong (2021) online for free

Looking for the latest installment of the MonsterVerse? HBO Max is the only place to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online right now – you won’t be able to find it on iTunes, Amazon, or any of the other common video-on-demand sites. Godzilla vs. Kong debuted on March 31 on HBO Max, the same day as the US theatrical release.

What are the MonsterVerse movies and how many are there?

The so-called “MonsterVerse” franchise currently includes four movies: Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of Monsters and the latest, Godzilla vs. Kong, along with the Skull Island-inspired Netflix show currently in development.

Do you want to watch the MonsterVerse movies online? You can now stream all four MonsterVerse movies online for free, which we’ve rounded up below.

Godzilla vs. Kong is a 2021 American monster movie directed by Adam Wingard. A sequel

to Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and Kong: Skull Island (2017), it is the fourth film

in Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie is also the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise, the

12th movie in the King Kong franchise and 4th Godzilla movie to be complete

produced by a Hollywood studio.[b] The film stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby

Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison,

Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

In the film, the titular monsters collide in a spectacular battle for all ages. The project was

announced in October 2015 when Legendary announced plans for a shared movie

universe between Godzilla and King Kong. The film’s writers’ room was collected

In March 2017, Wingard was announced as director in May 2017. Principal

photography began in Hawaii, Australia and Hong Kong in November 2018, and packaged

in April 2021.

Another way of seeing Godzilla vs. Kong free to watch? You can get HBO Max for free through AT&T when you subscribe to one of their unlimited phone, TV, and Internet plans. To activate, download the HBO Max app, log in with your AT&T or DIRECTV credentials, and start streaming HBO Max for free.

HBO Max is also officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

Can you tell Godzilla vs. Want to see Kong in cinemas?

Since this is a blockbuster action movie in which two huge monsters fight each other, the theatrical experience is ideal. And with the roll-out of vaccines increasing rapidly (especially in the United States), more and more people feel safe to return to movie theaters. To this end, Godzilla vs. Kong from March 31 in cinemas nationwide – including IMAX theaters – and probably has the largest box office of all movies in an entire year.

So yes, you can watch Godzilla vs. Kong in movie theaters in the US and worldwide. The film has already been released in a number of other countries, including China, where it exceeded expectations, debuting with $ 70.3 million on its opening weekend.

Godzilla vs. Kong Spoilers, Review, What to Expect

Godzilla vs. Kong has a duration of 1 hour and 53 minutes and has been rated PG-13. Returning cast members include Millie Bobbie Brown, Kyle Chandler and Zhang Ziyi, while Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Julian Dennison and Jessica Henwick all join the MonsterVerse in Godzilla vs. Add Kong.

“Legends come together in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythical foes meet in a spectacular battle for all ages, with the fate of the world at stake,” the film’s synopsis said. Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has built a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves on the path of an enraged Godzilla, who is cutting a trail of destruction around the world. The epic clash between the two titans – fueled by unseen forces – is just the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within Earth’s core. “

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the Warner Bros. movies to be released on HBO Max this year, in addition to a full theatrical release. Warner Bros. has announced that its entire line of Tentpole 2021 films will debut on the streaming service the same day the film hits theaters.