How to watch Premier League match in India, US & UK?

With the international break done and dusted, Manchester United will now shift their focus on the upcoming Premier League fixture against Leicester City as they can not afford to drop points at Old Trafford on Saturday. Let’s take a look at Man United vs Leicester live stream details and where to watch Man United vs Leicester watch online.

Man United vs Leicester City live stream

Fans wondering how to watch the Man United vs Leicester match online can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV at 10 PM IST. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

Man United vs Leicester City live stream broadcast details

Fans can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights to…