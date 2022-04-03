How to watch Rangers vs Celtic on UK TV: Old Firm channel, live stream, preliminary team news

Rangers host Celtic in the crucial Old Firm match this weekend which is likely to go a long way in deciding where the 2021-22 Scottish title goes.

Celtic’s win over Rangers in early February put The Whoops in the driving seat for this year’s championship race. A win for Van Bronkhorst’s side this year, however, will keep his side level on points with Celtic at the top of the table.

Rangers have responded well in their last seven Premiership matches after an unbeaten 0-3 derby loss. He can also take inspiration from his exceptional home form throughout the campaign so far. The Gers are unbeaten on Ibrox, falling only four points.

