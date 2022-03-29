How to Watch Shane Warne State Memorial Service Around Australia

Family, friends and fans will gather on Wednesday evening to celebrate the life of Shane Warne after his sudden death shook the world by bidding farewell to the Australian cricketing great.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack on March 4 while vacationing on the resort island of Koh Samui, Thailand.

The state memorial service will be held at the cricketer’s home state Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 30 at 7 pm.

The MCG was the stage for many of his magical moments, such as his 700th wicket on Boxing Day 2006.

For those attending the service in person, the gates will open at 5.30 pm, and guests are requested to…