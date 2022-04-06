How To Watch Sons Vs Lakers: Live Streams, TV Channels, Start Times for Tuesday’s NBA Game

through 3 quarters

The Phoenix Suns were a heavy favorite here for a reason. After three quarters it looks like his high-powered offense is too much for the Los Angeles Lakers as the Phoenix lead 100-80.

Shooting guard Devin Booker has led the way for the Suns so far, as he has shot 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and recorded 32 points, four assists and seven rebounds. One thing to keep an eye on is Deandre Ayton’s poor position as he currently sits at four.

Los Angeles enjoys a tag-team combination of center Anthony Davis and center Dwight Howard. The former have 17 points apart from eight boards, while the latter have ten points with seven rebounds.

Halftime losses have spelled doom…