How to watch, team news and more

A big game is happening at the Stade Mustafa Tchakar tonight as Algeria hosts Cameroon in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tie.

Algeria emerged victorious in the first leg of a tight contest, with Islam Slimani | The only goal of the game was scored in the 40th minute.

Cameroon have it all in this fixture, after letting the home advantage slip away, they look to bounce back and end their three-game winless run where it really matters.

Algeria have yet to taste defeat on home soil for three years, so they will be heavy favorites coming in – but you never know, an upset could be on the cards.

Here’s what you need to know about Algeria vs Cameroon.

date

Algeria vs Cameroon will take…