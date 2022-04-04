How to Watch the 2022 Grammys: Timings, Channels, Streaming

Music’s biggest night is back.

Gathering all the top musicians in the country, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards will surely be one of the most popular concerts of 2022.

After dancing for a year on Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” beating Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U,” and singing for a 10-minute version of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well,” she was nominated for this year’s awards. Competition is tough.

The show will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas – its first in Sin City.

Sunday night will also be the first time the Grammys will return to a full-swing, in-person ceremony since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Academy made several changes to the show this year, including two new categories: Best…