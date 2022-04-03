How to Watch the 2022 Grammys

After last year’s efforts for a COVID-19-safe ceremony, the Grammys return this weekend for another round. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were originally scheduled for Los Angeles in late January, but the Omicron boom resulted in the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas being postponed and the venue changed.

Main event begins Sunday (April 3) at 8 p.m. Eastern CBS Television Network and streaming Paramount+, which offers a one-week free trial.

Follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2022 Grammys, including our new live blog and full lineup of artists.

How to Watch the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony®

The…