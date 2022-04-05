How to Watch the 2022 NBA G League Playoffs: Schedule, Format, Notable Players to Watch

Before the NBA playoffs begin, 12 of the NBA’s G League teams will compete for a title.

The 2022 NBA G League playoffs begin Tuesday, April 5, and will feature the top six teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

Here is the full schedule for the 2022 NBA G League Playoffs.

NBA G League Playoff Format

The top two seeds in each conference receive first-round byes and await winners from the single-elimination conference quarter-final round.

After the inaugural round, both the conference semi-finals and the conference final are also single-elimination rounds.

The G League final, which starts on Tuesday, April 12, is the best of three.

2022 NBA G League Playoff Schedule

The first three rounds can…